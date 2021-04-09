Covid-19 Numbers on the Rise at St. Cloud Hospital [PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says positive Covid-19 cases within CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital has risen to 50-plus peole with around 10-12 people in the ICU. He says the spread is happening most often in young people, those in the 16-25 age group due to sports and group activities. Morris says young people aren't typically getting the severe symptoms but are spreading the virus to parents who in some cases have developed severe symptoms and have been hospitalized. Morris is urging people to continue to wear masks indoors when not social distancing, washing hands and to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.

Dr. Morris says CentraCare has seen an increase of supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the past 2 weeks and they just recently reached the milestone of 100,000 doses given. Dr. Morris says that is an extraordinary number considering they only started giving vaccines in December. Morris says they continue to see a good amount of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and have now seen an increase of the Johnson and Johnson product. Dr. Morris says they received approximately 6,000 doses of vaccine last week and are vaccinating people immediately after receiving those vaccines. Morris says they continue to reach out to people via phone calls, online scheduling, letters and emails. He says people can call CentraCare to schedule an appointment but cautions people that their call center is typically very busy.

Dr. Morris says they still aren't offering people a choice as to what vaccine they can get says all 3 are safe and effective. Morris says people do get 80 percent immunity 2 weeks after their first dose of Pfizer and Moderna and more than 90 percent after their 2nd dose. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine gives recipients approximately 70 percent immunity.

