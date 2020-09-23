COVID-19 Case Confirmed at South Junior High

ST. CLOUD -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at a St. Cloud school.

On Wednesday, the St. Cloud Area School District confirmed that the Minnesota Department of Health identified a positive case of the virus at South Junior High.

Director of Communications and Community Engagement Tami DeLand says any students and staff who were in close contact with this person have been notified and are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Last week marked the return to classrooms for many students in the district using either the in-person or hybrid learning model for the first time since March.

Positive cases have already impacted several other area schools so far this fall including three in the Sauk-Rapids Rice school district as well as the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University.