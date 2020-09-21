St. John’s, St. Ben’s Issue New Protocols As COVID Cases Rise

ST. JOSEPH -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the College of Saint Benedict and St. John's University campuses, school officials are taking new measures to limit the spread.

On Friday, the schools announced several students in Saint Patrick Hall have tested positive to COVID-19.

School officials say they have tested all students in Saint Patrick Hall and Saint Bonifcae Hall, and asking all students to limit activities to 10 students or fewer.

A St. Ben's varsity athletics team is also being tested and placed into quarantine.

Staff is also asking students who live off campus, not with their families, to not come to campus for the next two weeks (for either class or work) as some students are failing to abide by the masking and social distancing protocols.

Academic classes will continue in the in-person/hybrid format as originally scheduled.

St. Ben's Interim President Laurie Hamen and St. John's Interim President Eugene McAllister released this message to students last week:

Rising case counts call us to be extra vigilant in following all health and safety measures for the wellbeing of the entire CSB/SJU community. For the students, faculty and staff who have been compliant with the polices and who are following all mitigation measures, we thank you. For those who are not, this is a warning that the results of your actions place the entire community at risk.

As of Monday, 57 students are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.