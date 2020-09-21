SR-R Announces Changes to District Learning Models

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district is making changes to the learning models at several of its schools. The learning model is changing at Pleasantview Elementary, the Middle School and High School starting Monday.

Pleasantview is moving to a distance learning model beginning this Wednesday through October 2nd. In preparation for the move to this model, Pleasantview students don't have school Monday and Tuesday. Distance learning at Pleasantview begins Wednesday. The time period will allow for students and staff to better isolate and for the building to be cleaned.

Sauk Rapids-Rice High School and Middle School will be moving to a hybrid model starting Monday. The change will be in effect through October 13th, which coincides with the MEA break.

At Mississippi Heights, Rice Elementary, and Hillside and Rice Early Childhood those schools will remain in the in-person learning model.