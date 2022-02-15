Courts Unveil New MN Congressional, Legislative District Maps

ST. PAUL -- Tuesday at noon, a court-appointed judicial panel released maps showing Minnesota’s new congressional and legislative district boundaries.

Here is the new congressional district map:

2022 Minnesota Congressional Map 2022 Minnesota Congressional Map loading...

In the new congressional boundaries, 6th District Republican Tom Emmer will continue to represent the St. Cloud metro area. However, more of Stearns County has been moved into 7th District Republican Michelle Fischbach's district. Morrison County has also been moved from the 8th District into the 7th District.

Every member of the United States Congress is up for election this fall and that is why the maps had to be redrawn now.

COMPARE: The congressional districts established in 2012:

2012 Minnesota Congressional Map 2012 Minnesota Congressional Map loading...

The Minnesota State Legislative districts have also been redrawn. It appears to be little change for the St. Cloud metro area. Every member of the Minnesota State Legislature will also be on the ballot this November.