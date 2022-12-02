The Country Lights Festival is officially open for the holiday season. This festive light display around Lake Francis will be turned on nightly from December 2nd through December 31st to light up the area this holiday season.

Everyone is welcome to check out the 33 acres of lights whenever it works for their schedule this holiday season, but in addition to just being turned on, there are some special event days.

December 2nd - Lights are OFFICIALLY on and free hot dogs will be served while supplies last courtesy of the Rotary club.

December 14th - Senior Night courtesy of the Rotary. (Seniors can get a ride around the light path.)

December 16th - S'mores night with Sartell Fire Department. Bring a toy donation for Santa's Helpers to fill the firetruck.

December 31st - Fireworks courtesy of Chateau Waters (and the last day of the light display).

In addition to these special events, every Friday and Saturday there will be free hot chocolate, cookies and kids train rides from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.

Country Lights Festival in Sartell is made possible through a partnership between Country Financial, the City of Sartell, and a number of other participating community partners, sponsors and volunteers that help set it all up.

The Country Lights Festival is located in Sartell, MN at Lake Francis Park. The park is located right on Pinecone Road and within walking distance to the Sartell Community Center, which is where visitors are encouraged to park.(850 19th St S. Sartell, MN 56377)

For more information on the Country Lights Festival in Sartell, visit them online here.

5 Tips For Attending the Country Lights Festival in Sartell

