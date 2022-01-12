Could Cannabis Compounds Prevent Covid?

First of all, this is one study so my personal recommendation would be to get yourself vaccinated and boostered to keep yourself out of the ICU.

That being said, Forbes reports Oregon State University published a study this past Monday claiming compounds in cannabis can block the COVID virus and it's variables from entering our cells.

Get our free mobile app

The Oregon State University researchers claim to have found in their study that certain compounds in cannabis, cannabigerolic acid, also known as CBGA and cannabidiolic acid or CBDs can bind to spike protein SARS-CoV-2 could prevent the virus from entering cells, causing infection.

If this study is on to something, new ways of treating and preventing the virus could be in the future. I stress the phrase "in the future".

“Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, isolated or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2,” the researchers wrote in an abstract of the study.

Researcher, Richard van Breemen, led the study Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center in the College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute. Oregon Health & Science University worked with Breeman.

Breeman says that the cannabis compounds are readily available most everywhere. CBD products contain these compounds.

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” van Breemen said, as quoted by local media. “They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans.”

I'd like to think this is all on the level, and it appears to be. I'll continue to monitor this study for further developments.

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans

PHOTOS OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME IN MINNESOTA