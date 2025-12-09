LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A woman was struck and killed by a train in Meeker County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the railroad crossing on Meeker County Road 1 in Litchfield Township.

Deputies responded and found the victim had already died. The train was westbound, and the victim had been walking on the tracks when she was struck.

She's been identified as 35-year-old Raihna Mathews of Cosmos.

BNSF, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Patrol, Litchfield Police, and Litchfield Rescue assisted the Sheriff's Office.