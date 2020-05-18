Coronavirus Pandemic Delays Husky Dome Removal

ST. CLOUD -- The Husky Dome at St. Cloud State University remains inflated until the school can get further direction on safely deflating it.

Normally, St. Cloud State University taps into its student-athletes to help deflate the dome for the summer and fall. But, SCSU Athletics Director Heather Weems says the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the move.

She says most students weren't on campus on April 14th when they had planned to take the dome down. And, even if they were available, the governor's executive order on social-distancing wouldn't allow it...

It will probably take anywhere from 125 to 175 people and you can't actually do all of that socially-distanced.

Weems says they are waiting on further instructions from the governor and Minnesota Department of Health before determining when the dome comes down.

When they can safely do so, Weems says they will be asking student-athletes, youth sports organizations and select members of the campus community to help with the removal prior to the fall sports seasons starting.