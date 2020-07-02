Cornerstone Buffet and Restaurant Closed; Owner to Focus on Event Catering

SARTELL -- After over four years of business, a well-loved Sartell restaurant has closed its doors for good.

Cornerstone Buffet and Restaurant, located at 101 7th Street North, announced the decision to close via Facebook in mid-June.

Owner Jeremy Kenning says, like every restaurant, Cornerstone's dine-in service was negatively impacted by COVID-19. However, he says the decision to close the restaurant and sell the building was in the works months before the pandemic began.

Kenning says closing the restaurant will allow Cornerstone to focus on event catering.

The Melrose location of Cornerstone Buffet and Restaurant will continue to offer dine-in service.