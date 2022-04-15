Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud Closing for Construction

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. cloud is closing Cooper Avenue South beginning Monday so utility work can get started ahead of a reconstruction project.

Cooper Avenue South will be closed from Roosevelt Road to 17th Street South.

Cooper Avenue is being rebuilt from University Drive South and Roosevelt Road to Traverse Road. The $6-million project will include new water mains, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and bicycle lanes.

This closure will last until June 3rd. Detours will be posted.

