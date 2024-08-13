MN Chamber Searches for “Coolest Thing Made in MN”

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The very first “Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota” contest is reaching decision time as nominations close Thursday.

Jennifer Byers with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce says the voting-style competition allows the public to nominate a “cool” product manufactured in the state.

“There are so many products that are made in Minnesota that people maybe see or use every day—they have no idea that it’s manufactured here.”

Such as Hormel Spam and Pepperoni, Arctic Cat ATVs, Starkey Hearing Aids, and more.

Byers notes manufacturing is the biggest contributor to Minnesota’s economic growth, supporting over 325,000 workers across 8,000 companies.

To nominate a product, head to coolestthingmn.com.