Constance “Connie” D. Erickson, 77, St. Cloud

April 5, 1946 - August 1, 2023

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services for Constance “Connie” D. Erickson, 77, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud on Tuesday, August 1. 2023.

Constance was born on a farm just outside of Luxemburg on April 5, 1946, to Arthur and Veronica (Strack) Becker. She lived in the St. Cloud area for most of her life, attending St. Cloud Tech High School. She graduated in 1964. On April 11, 1964, she married Olaf Erickson at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Connie worked part-time as a nurse’s aide, both for the Sauk Rapids School District and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. Olaf and Connie moved their family to St. Stephen. After moving out into the country, she hung up her nurse’s shoes and focused on being a homemaker. Connie’s faith was very important to her and she regularly participated in bible study. She was a member of Joy Christian Center and later, The Waters Church in Sartell. She was generous with her time and volunteered and ministered to inmates at the Stearns County Jail for a number of years, sharing the word of God. Connie enjoyed gardening and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a great love for animals, and it was always a treat being at her home, where you could watch deer walk past the house, along with raccoons and other wildlife. Connie also loved her cats, who will miss her dearly.

Survivors include her sons, Timothy (Paula) of New Ulm, and Thomas of St. Cloud; and grandchildren, Caitlyn, Nichole, Brittney, Daniel, Alexandria, Connor, and Samantha. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Olaf in 2022; and siblings, Aggie Griffin, Harvey Becker, Janice Angen, and Wayne Becker.