Connie Price, 69, Champlin

December 29, 1951 - September 17, 2021

A private family burial will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Mora, MN, for Connie Price, age 69 of Champlin, who passed away at the University of Minnesota Hospital on Friday, September 17, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, with details to follow.

Connie was born to the late Richard and Shirley (Kellerman) Pratt on December 29, 1951, in St. Paul. She attended and graduated from Mahtomedi High School and went on to the College of St. Catherine to earn her Bachelor’s degree in education. Connie worked for DRC as a data analyzer, and her job was to score school tests. She married Bruce Price on October 17, 2015, in Ham Lake.

Connie enjoyed her Harley Davidson motorcycle, was a marathon runner who completed 26 marathons, loved running, road trips with her grandkids, and going on cruises. Most of all, she loved her husband, daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughters, Lara (Tom) Glidden, Michelle Shockman, and Traci McLeod; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Doug Pratt, Jeff Pratt, Kevin Pratt, and Carolyn Remaklus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and first husband, Mark Enstad.