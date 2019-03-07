Connie J. Patton, 58, Sauk Rapids

December 6, 1960 - March 3, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Connie J. Patton, age 58, who passed away Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Connie was born December 6, 1960 in St. Cloud to Floyd & Darline (Grabinski) Patton. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area all her life and was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Connie enjoyed singing, playing guitar, playing piano, cooking, flowers and gardening. She was energetic and was very proud of her children and grandchildren.