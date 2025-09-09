February 14, 1937 - September 6, 2025

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 12, 2025 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Connie R. Bump, age 88, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz and Rev. Levi Willms will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church in Sauk Rapids.

Connie was born February 14, 1937 in Rapid City, SD to Herbert A. & Ida C. (Hauff) Sunding. She married James R. Bump on June 9, 1957 in Rapid City, SD. She has lived in Sauk Rapids since 2003. Connie worked as a secretary for various companies over the years and worked for Gateway Computers for 11 years as a benefits analyst. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, and was active in the bible study, Salt & Pepper group, Angel Food Ministry and Place of Hope. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, being a mother, knitting, gardening (veggie & flowers), canning, shopping. Connie had a very caring soul and was a great caretaker. She was a sweet, strong Christian woman with a good sense of humor. She was selfless and generous, bless her heart!

Connie is survived by her children, Rev. James A. Bump of South Haven and Jennifer (Terry) Kurash of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Amy (Jared) Jensen, Melissa (Jaran) Sharp, Natalie Bump, Holly (Louis) El-Deir; great grandchildren, Owen, Sophie, Connor, Brinley, Sawyer, Logan, Wes and Olivia; sisters, Sharon Queen of Sugarland, TX; Judy Kryger of Indianapolis, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim, in August 2020 and brother, Kenyon Sunding.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church.