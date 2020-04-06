Conan Balder, 51, Sauk Rapids

June 1, 1968 - April 6, 2020

Conan Balder, age 51 of Sauk Rapids passed away April 6, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, Duelm. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Conan Doyle Balder was born June 1, 1968 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clifford and Mary Joyce (Kroll) Balder. He attended Foley Schools and grew up in Foley. He was a resident of Granite Care Home in Sauk Rapids for many years. Conan enjoyed knock-knock jokes, music and playing the bones.

He is survived by his aunts; Terese Weis, Clear Lake and Jeanette Kasner of Foley. He also leaves behind many cousins in the Balder, Winkelman, Weis and Kasner families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary Joyce.