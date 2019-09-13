Community Open House Scheduled For New Sartell High School

SARTELL -- You can get an up close look inside the new Sartell High School Saturday.

The school district is holding a Grand Opening Celebration for the community.

The day starts with a Ribbon Cutting starting at 11:00 a.m. followed by ongoing tours throughout the campus until 4:00 p.m. An official dedication for the new high school is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. along with other activities.

The new Sartell High School officially opened last week and houses students in grades 9-12.