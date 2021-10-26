Community Group Aims to Bring Aquatic Center to Sartell

SARTELL -- A group of Sartell residents is showing their support for an outdoor aquatic center.

Tanya Stegman is with the group Sartell Aquatic Center Supporters. She says they believe having an amenity like this would provide both a local and regional draw.

You can see this as an amenity that residents from other communities will want to come here and use. It's something people want to do with their kids and create those memories, we had growing up.

The group, which has over 1,200 Facebook followers, addressed the city council during Monday's meeting to showcase the strong local support for the aquatic center next to the community center.

Stegman says some of the key features for the aquatic center would include include a lap pool, water slide, diving board, lazy river, cabanas, lockers, concessions, zip line, beach chairs and swimming lessons.

We don't just want a splash pad that will benefit only a specific age group. We want to make sure there are ample spaces for everyone.

Stegman says the project is still in the early stages. She says just like other in communities, the support of a food & beverage tax could be a key step in making this project a reality.

I've talked to both Edina and Hutchinson on how they run and funded their facilities. I feel the Hutchinson aquatic center would be comparable to what we could do here in Sartell and for what it cost them to build is comparable to what Sartell could get from the food & beverage tax.

On Monday city council did approve bringing a 1.5% food & beverage tax to the voters in February. If approved the funds from the tax would go to support recreational amenities, such as an aquatic center.

Stegman says with the increased community and business support, they are optimistic plans will pick up in the near future.