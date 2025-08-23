Annual Common Roots Festival Continues Saturday in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual live music festival continues on Saturday at various venues throughout downtown St. Cloud.
The Common Roots Festival kicked off on Wednesday with live music at Beaver Island Brewing Company. Artists also took the stage at several locations on Friday evening.
Saturday's line-up includes 11 different stages with 23 different bands
Jules' Bistro
9:30 a.m. - Granite City Jazz Trio
B-Side Music Cafe
1:00 p.m. - Student Stage
4:00 p.m. - Rat Fight
6:00 p.m. - Definite Maybe
7:00 p.m. - Borrowed Time
Mc's Dugout
4:00 p.m. - Chris Laumb and Dean Severson
5:00 p.m. - Katy Tessman
Red Carpet Nightclub - Deck
4:00 p.m. - Scott Keever
5:00 p.m. - A Sunken Ship Irony
The Pickled Loon
5:00 p.m. - Brother John
6:00 p.m. - Nathan Ness
White Horse
6:00 p.m. - Scott Keever
7:00 p.m. - Nick Foytik
Pioneer Place on Fifth
6:00 p.m. - Telestela
7:00 p.m. - Galactic Cowboy Orchestra
Gnarly Bard Theater
7:30 p.m. - Canada Goose
8:30 p.m. - Poison Ivy & The People
The Veranda Lounge
8:00 p.m. - Burning Blue Rain
9:00 p.m. - Celeste Yeats
10:00 p.m. - Jeff Ray
Red Carpet Nightclub - Main Stage
8:30 p.m. - Oh So Easy
10:00 p.m. - Honey Tree
Keller Bar
9:30 p.m. - Jon Theis
11:00 p.m. - Simple Motions
A $20 Common Roots button gets you access to the local music on the outdoor stage in downtown. However, we found that the button was not necessary to get into most venues. We were told that some locations were offering discounts on drinks with a button, but only had one venue that offered a dollar off.
