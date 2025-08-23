Annual Common Roots Festival Continues Saturday in St. Cloud

Annual Common Roots Festival Continues Saturday in St. Cloud

Common Roots/Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual live music festival continues on Saturday at various venues throughout downtown St. Cloud.

The Common Roots Festival kicked off on Wednesday with live music at Beaver Island Brewing Company.  Artists also took the stage at several locations on Friday evening.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Saturday's line-up includes 11 different stages with 23 different bands

Jules' Bistro
9:30 a.m. - Granite City Jazz Trio

B-Side Music Cafe
1:00 p.m. - Student Stage
4:00 p.m. - Rat Fight
6:00 p.m. - Definite Maybe
7:00 p.m. - Borrowed Time

MC's Dugout/Jim Maurice
loading...

Mc's Dugout
4:00 p.m. - Chris Laumb and Dean Severson
5:00 p.m. - Katy Tessman

Red Carpet Deck/Jim Maurice
loading...

Red Carpet Nightclub - Deck
4:00 p.m. - Scott Keever
5:00 p.m. - A Sunken Ship Irony

Pickled Loon/Jim Maurice
loading...

The Pickled Loon
5:00 p.m. - Brother John
6:00 p.m. - Nathan Ness

White Horse/Jim Maurice
loading...

White Horse
6:00 p.m. - Scott Keever
7:00 p.m. - Nick Foytik

PIoneer Place/Jim Maurice
loading...

Pioneer Place on Fifth
6:00 p.m. - Telestela
7:00 p.m. - Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Gnarly Bard/Jim Maurice
loading...

Gnarly Bard Theater
7:30 p.m. - Canada Goose
8:30 p.m. - Poison Ivy & The People

Veranda Lounge/Jim Maurice
loading...

The Veranda Lounge
8:00 p.m. - Burning Blue Rain
9:00 p.m. - Celeste Yeats
10:00 p.m. - Jeff Ray

Red Carpet Main Stage/Jim Maurice
loading...

Red Carpet Nightclub - Main Stage
8:30 p.m. - Oh So Easy
10:00 p.m. - Honey Tree

Keller Bar/Jim Maurice
loading...

Keller Bar
9:30 p.m. - Jon Theis
11:00 p.m. - Simple Motions

A $20 Common Roots button gets you access to the local music on the outdoor stage in downtown. However, we found that the button was not necessary to get into most venues.  We were told that some locations were offering discounts on drinks with a button, but only had one venue that offered a dollar off.

 

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025.

Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON