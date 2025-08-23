ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual live music festival continues on Saturday at various venues throughout downtown St. Cloud.

The Common Roots Festival kicked off on Wednesday with live music at Beaver Island Brewing Company. Artists also took the stage at several locations on Friday evening.

Saturday's line-up includes 11 different stages with 23 different bands

Jules' Bistro

9:30 a.m. - Granite City Jazz Trio

B-Side Music Cafe

1:00 p.m. - Student Stage

4:00 p.m. - Rat Fight

6:00 p.m. - Definite Maybe

7:00 p.m. - Borrowed Time

Mc's Dugout

Mc's Dugout

4:00 p.m. - Chris Laumb and Dean Severson

5:00 p.m. - Katy Tessman

Red Carpet Nightclub - Deck

Red Carpet Nightclub - Deck

4:00 p.m. - Scott Keever

5:00 p.m. - A Sunken Ship Irony

The Pickled Loon

The Pickled Loon

5:00 p.m. - Brother John

6:00 p.m. - Nathan Ness

White Horse

White Horse

6:00 p.m. - Scott Keever

7:00 p.m. - Nick Foytik

Pioneer Place on Fifth

Pioneer Place on Fifth

6:00 p.m. - Telestela

7:00 p.m. - Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Gnarly Bard Theater

Gnarly Bard Theater

7:30 p.m. - Canada Goose

8:30 p.m. - Poison Ivy & The People

The Veranda Lounge

The Veranda Lounge

8:00 p.m. - Burning Blue Rain

9:00 p.m. - Celeste Yeats

10:00 p.m. - Jeff Ray

Red Carpet Nightclub - Main Stage

Red Carpet Nightclub - Main Stage

8:30 p.m. - Oh So Easy

10:00 p.m. - Honey Tree

Keller Bar

Keller Bar

9:30 p.m. - Jon Theis

11:00 p.m. - Simple Motions

A $20 Common Roots button gets you access to the local music on the outdoor stage in downtown. However, we found that the button was not necessary to get into most venues. We were told that some locations were offering discounts on drinks with a button, but only had one venue that offered a dollar off.