Colonel N. Nemec, 92, St. Cloud

February 24, 1929 - April 1, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Colonel N. Nemec, age 92, who passed away Thursday at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Colonel Nelson Nemec was born February 24, 1929 in Ontario, WI to Ira & Edith (Manley) Nemec. He served our country in the U.S Army from 1946-1966 and the Army Reserves from 1966-1993. Colonel married Phyllis Wilson in May of 1953 in Sioux Falls, SD. He worked for the State of Minnesota as a Personnel Director, retiring in 1993. Colonel was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud, St. Cloud VFW Post #428, Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254, and Masonic Lodge #23 of St. Cloud. He enjoyed cooking, telling stories, cutting wood, running, gardening, collecting old cars, traveling, and bowling. Colonel was a hero and was always a soldier. He was an active and family oriented man who never met a stranger. Colonel was very benevolent in donating to the Athletic Department at SCSU and University of Wisconsin Stevens Point scholarships, ALS, and many other programs. He was proud of the relationships he made and most importantly, was proud of his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter and son, Brenda (Joe) Struck of Alexandria and Greg (Sherry) Nemec of St. Cloud; brother and sister, Roger (Leah) Nemec of Sun City, AZ and Lou (Bud) Buttrum of Vienna, IL; grandchildren, Bill (Jess) Lenarz of Lakeville, John Nemec of St. Cloud and Annie (Fran) Manzano of New Hope; and great grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Lenarz, Sofia, Lulu, Maya and Mateo Manzano. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; daughter, Patti Nemec; and brothers, Norman and Raymond Nemec.