Colleen Cay Vornbrock, 61, St. Cloud

June 16, 1960 - June 23, 2021

Colleen Cay Vornbrock, age 61 of St. Cloud, Minnesota, died on June 23rd after a short battle with cancer.

Colleen was born June 16, 1960 in Montevideo, MN to Wendell and Beverly (Bennett) Spencer. She grew up in Willmar, where she also graduated from Willmar High School. She went on to attend Bemidji State College.

Colleen is known in the community for being a substitute teacher for nearly 30 years and as a Walmart cashier for over 21 years, as well.

She enjoyed providing music lessons to children in the St. Cloud area, being involved in many local churches in various capacities, engaging many customers in her line at Walmart, and spending time with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Most of all she loved Jesus and did her best to love and serve others because of her love for Him.

Colleen passed away quietly after a short three-and-a-half-month battle with peritoneal carcinomatosis, at Assumption Community nursing home.

She is survived by her daughter Brittany (Vornbrock) Lentner, son-in-law Clint Lentner, grandchildren Aerith, Maya, Bria, and Christian of St. Cloud, MN; brother Wendell and sister-in-law Sharon Spencer of Papillion, NE; niece Sarah (Scott) Hawthorne of Bellevue, NE; niece Ella (Fernando) Vazquez of Omaha, NE, and nephew Logan Spencer, UNMC medical student.

Colleen is preceeded in death by her parents.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Colleen's many workers and advocates from the CentraCare Hopice team, as well as those who assisted her at Assumption Community nursing home.

Colleen's Celebration of Life will be July 13th at noon, City Hope Church. St. Cloud. Come wearing bright colors because Colleen had a zest for life and she wouldn't want it any other way.