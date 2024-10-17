Cole M. Lovdahl, 34, St. Cloud

October 26, 1989 – October 13, 2024

Cole M. Lovdahl, 34, of St. Cloud passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 13, 2024, at the University of Minnesota, Fairview Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Cole Michael Lovdahl was born on October 26, 1989, to William and Elizabeth (Spain) Lovdahl in Anchorage, Alaska. In 1999, Cole and his family moved from Anchorage and settled in St. Cloud, MN, where he graduated from Tech High School in 2008 and later attended classes at St. Cloud State University. Cole was employed at Dubow Textiles as a screen print operator, where he enjoyed his work and established great friendships.

Cole loved growing up in Alaska. Through camping and fishing, he learned to love and appreciate the outdoors. Cole also loved playing hockey and lacrosse, eating grandma’s lasagna, and all of his pets. He enjoyed sour candy, animals, sports, and teasing his family members. He had a great sense of humor. Cole was generous, soft-spoken, kind hearted, and had a gentle soul.

In 2017, Cole was given the greatest gift of all: a daughter, Madelyn. He loved enjoying the outdoors with her, throwing her in piles of leaves, playing games on their tablets, and endless snuggling together. Most of all, Cole loved just being Madelyn’s dad and was so proud of the young lady she is growing up to be.

Cole expressed himself through his tattoos. One particular tattoo read, “you are not alone” and was meant to highlight the importance of mental health. Mental health and addiction support is so important to Cole and his family, and they would like you to know that “you are not alone”.

Cole was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents; paternal grandparents, Robert and Millie; uncle, Bob Lovdahl; aunt, Donna Morgan; and cousin, Chad Hansen.

Cole is survived by his daughter, Madelyn Lovdahl, her mother, Ashley Humphrey; parents, Bill and Beth Lovdahl; sister, Brittney (Matthew) Holst; and niece, Violet Holst; grandparents, Mike and Mary Spain; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, in support of the future education of Madelyn Lovdahl, care of Beth Lovdahl, at 2812 15th Ave S. St Cloud, MN 56301.