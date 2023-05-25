Cold Spring Woman Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Case
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman charged in the drug overdose death of her neighbor has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
Thirty-three-year-old Kayla Reynolds was charged with 3rd-degree murder in the April 2020 death of 49-year-old Heidi Hiltner.
Reynolds agreed to a guilty plea on a charge of 2nd-degree drug sales in exchange for the murder charge being dropped.
A criminal complaint says Reynolds called authorities after she hadn't heard or seen Hiltner for a few days. A police officer arrived and found Hiltner dead inside her apartment.
The officer said he found a methadone bottle on the nightstand next to Hiltner's bed. The drug was prescribed to Reynolds. Cell phone records between the two also revealed several text messages referencing what court records say were references to methadone and amphetamine.
An autopsy of Hiltner's body determined her cause of death was due to mixed drug toxicity.
Reynolds will be sentenced in August.
