Cold Spring To Hold Work Session Regarding Administrator Search

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring city council is in the early stages of finding a new city administrator.

During Wednesday's (August 10th) special city council meeting, the council brought in a search firm, David Drown and Associates, to hear their proposal for filling the position.

Get our free mobile app

Council member Mike Fall says while the proposal was elaborate, he wants to make sure they don't rush the process.

We haven't really had a chance to discuss how we want to proceed. I think it's a little to premature to decide on a search firm.

Council member Doug Schmitz concurred with Fall's statement, adding the council needs to provide more input in this hiring process.

Let's get some input from us, so we can bring in an administrator we think the city wants, needs and has the criteria we are looking for.

The council plans to hold a work session on Monday to share their input and discuss how to moving forward with their search.

Last month, Brigid Murphy announced her resignation after six years working in the role. Her last day is August 25th.