Cold Spring Teen Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash

WAITE PARK -- A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bel Clare Drive and Highway 23 in Waite Park.

A car driven by 17-year-old Jonathan Avalos of Cold Spring was on Bel Clare Drive trying to make a left turn onto West Highway 23 when his car was struck by a second vehicle. Avalos was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

His three teenage passengers were not hurt.

The driver of the second car, 70-year-old Fatah Jama of Waite Park, was hurt but didn't go to the hospital.