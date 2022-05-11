Cold Spring Resident To Build Statue Honoring Police Officers

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring resident is looking to honor the men and women who protect their community.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Paul Waletzko asks for the council's blessing to build a memorial police statue that would be placed in the community.

Waletzko says with the 10th anniversary of Tom Decker's death this November, he wanted to do something special to recognize all law enforcement who put their lives on the line.

I truly look forward to continuing to memorialize the sacrifice of Officer Tom Decker, and the continued dedication of all Cold Spring police officers as well.

Waletzko says the cost is roughly $30,000 and would funded through private and community donations. The statue would be similar to the fire fighter statue in Alexander Park.

Waletzko says he hopes to have the statue completed by November and will work with the city on where to place it.

He says the statue can also be moved to the new police station once it's built.