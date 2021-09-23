Cold Spring Meets with Legislators about New Lights for Ball Park

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring is asking for $182,000 from the House Capital Investment Committee at a meeting Thursday afternoon for new lights at the Cold Spring Baseball Field. That is about half of the $364,000 they need to replace the field's 66 halogen lights with LEDs.

City Administrator Bridgid Murphy says the field brings people into town for tournaments.

It's a project we'd like to do. So, I'm hoping it gets some positive feedback this afternoon. If it doesn't, we'll get some feedback and make some changes to our next year request if we continue to request it.

Murphy says the city could save about 40 percent of its energy costs with the LEDs.

Next year is a state bonding year for the legislature. Legislators will be asking city staff why the project should be funded at the meeting Thursday afternoon.