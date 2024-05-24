Cold Spring Man Hurt in Motorcycle Collision with Trailer

Stearns County Sheriff

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving ran into the back of a trailer.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday on County Road 2, about one mile north of St. Joseph.

Sevety-four-year-old Ralph Sieben was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup that was pulling the trailer, 30-year-old Nathan Wampole of Zimmerman, and his passenger were not hurt.

Wampole says he was slowing to make a turn when the crash happened.

 

