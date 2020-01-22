Coborn’s Sauk Rapids Wrapping Up Renovations

SAUK RAPIDS -- Coborn’s Sauk Rapids has a brand-new look.

Since September, the store has undergone extensive front and back-of-house renovations, including new floors, lighting and signage.

The finished product is reminiscent of updates made to Coborn’s locations on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud and Pinecone Road in Sartell, says Store Director Mike Paulsrud.

“We have a few stores in the local area with this open-concept look,” Paulsrud explains. “We went away from a ‘superstore,’ and opened the doors back up as Coborn’s Marketplace.”

Coborn’s Sauk Rapids, which sees an average of 20,000 paying customers a week, was due for a facelift; the store’s most recent decorative changes were made in 2007. The last remodeling effort was in 1994.

While the general layout of the store will be familiar to customers, “the decor has completely changed,” Paulsrud says.

Abby Faulkner

"The deli department is one of the biggest changes. It’s a complete overhaul – everything is brand-new as far as fixtures, cases and prep spaces," Paulsrud says.

Other significant changes include new floors and lighting in the produce section, an open-concept meat department and a refurbished bakery – now named The Bake Shop. Each section includes new coolers and freezers.

Non-edible areas of the store have been revamped as well, Paulsrud says. Noteworthy recent additions include a branch of Gate City Bank, and several new pharmacy services.

Abby Faulkner

Noticeable eliminations include the Health Partners clinic, which closed earlier in January, and the large revolving main door.

The latter has been a talking point for customers.

“It was a staple of our store since 1994,” Paulsrud says. “Kids, adults – everyone took notice of it, everyone enjoyed going through it. It was one of the only ones left in the state.”

The customer-facing work will wrap up around Valentine’s Day, according to Paulsrud. A grand reopening celebration is planned for March 6 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and activities. Paulsrud says they plan to invite community partners, including schools, churches and emergency service personnel.

“We’re looking forward to drawing some excitement and putting on a nice event,” Paulsrud says. “Really, that’s what it’s all for – our guests.”