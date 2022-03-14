Coborn’s Offering Discounted Pies Monday For National Pi Day

It's National Pi Day. No, I don't mean pie, it's pi... You know that long number that that one kid at your school could recite the first 3,000 digits of?

As it turns out, Coborn's doesn't sell math. However, they do sell pies. Sweet, delicious, edible pies. And the best part is, you get to decide what to leave for the 'remainder.'

Coborn's is selling apple, Dutch apple, pumpkin and strawberry rhubarb pies for just $3.14 on Monday while supplies last. (Pi begins with the digits 3.14 and it is March 14th aka 3/14). Pie lovers will only need a More Rewards account to unlock the deal.

There is a limit of one per More Rewards account. The pies are normally priced at $5.99.

Elsewhere, McDonald's is offering a free pie with a purchase of one dollar or more on the McDonald's app. In addition, White Castle is giving away a free dessert on-a-stick with this COUPON.

