Coborn Healing Center Hosting Open House Celebrating 5 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The CentraCare Coborn Healing Center is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

They are holding an open house from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at 1900 CentraCare Circle.

You can learn how the services have grown over the years and how you can support the continuation of affordable, holistic services for cancer patients and their caregivers.

The open house will include a tour of the Coborn Healing Center, visiting the Reflection Garden, and learning about the services offered such as acupuncture, art therapy, music therapy, dietician classes, and more.

The event is open to everyone and includes light refreshments including free ice cream for the first 70 people.

