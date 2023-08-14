Coborn Healing Center Hosting Open House Celebrating 5 Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The CentraCare Coborn Healing Center is celebrating its five-year anniversary.
They are holding an open house from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at 1900 CentraCare Circle.
You can learn how the services have grown over the years and how you can support the continuation of affordable, holistic services for cancer patients and their caregivers.
The open house will include a tour of the Coborn Healing Center, visiting the Reflection Garden, and learning about the services offered such as acupuncture, art therapy, music therapy, dietician classes, and more.
Get our free mobile app
The event is open to everyone and includes light refreshments including free ice cream for the first 70 people.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Downtown St. Cloud Is Coming Back with Big Changes
- Minnesota Weather Outlook for August
- Over 80 Percent of Minnesota Now in a Drought
- Hottest Day on Record in Minnesota, St. Cloud
- Liquor License Approved for New Bar, Restaurant in Sauk Rapids