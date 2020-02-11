Coal Shipping In Twin Ports Drops While Wind Cargo Surges

DULUTH (AP) -- The Twin Ports of Duluth-Superior recorded its lowest level of coal cargo in three decades during the 2019 shipping season.

The decline in coal comes as demand for renewable energy sent a record 306,000 freight tons of wind turbines and other components for producing wind energy through the port.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects coal will produce less than a quarter of the world's electricity by 2050, while renewable energy sources are expected to grow more than 20% during the same time span.