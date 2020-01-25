CMIR Holds First Ice Race of the Season on Grand Lake [VIDEO]

ROCKVILLE -- A group of ice racers made the most of the warmer weather in Rockville this weekend. Central Minnesota Ice Racing held a race on Grand Lake on Saturday.

The organization is in its third year and this race was supposed to be the third of six held around Minnesota this season, but due to weather, it was actually the first race held this year.

President and Owner Derek Hedburg says they added caution lights this year to improve safety.

That just tells our riders that there's something out on the track that they need to be cautious for.

Hedburg says he hopes to add sweeper brushes in the coming years to help the plows clean the track as well as barricades around the raceway.

The drivers will head out again on February 1st for a rescheduled race on Eden Lake in Eden Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app