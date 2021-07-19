Close Calls For Two Southeast Minnesota Men

Get our free mobile app

Spring Grove, MN (KROC AM News) - Two southeast Minnesota men had a harrowing experience Monday when they were injured in traffic accidents involving big trucks.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Peterbilt straight truck pulled out of where he had been parked in Spring Grove and drove onto Highway 44 where he struck a mobility scooter. The man operating the scooter was identified as 75-year-old John Connelly of Spring Grove. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck was driven by 63-year-old Duane Rask of Caledonia. The accident happened around 10:00 am.

A Spring Valley man was hurt a few hours later when his car collided with a Peterbilt semi-truck in Mower County. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Michael Otterness was driving on County Rd 2 in Brownsdale around 1:00 pm when he was involved in a collision with the truck, which was on Highway 56. It was driven by 25-year-old Parker Brumm of Rockford, Iowa. Otterness was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

