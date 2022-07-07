Cloquet-Area Man Faces Assault Charges in Alleged Stabbing

ELK RIVER -- A Cloquet-area man faces criminal charges after allegedly stabbing another man Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is charged with second degree assault.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brot says Bober and a 35-year-old man from Princeton, got into an argument at a home near Zimmerman.

The argument escalated into a fight resulting in Bober stabbing the victim in the stomach.

Bober fled the scene and was arrested hours later in St. Cloud.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries. Authorities say he is expected to survive.