Clifford L. Zirbes, 72, Holdingford

June 19, 1949 - February 26, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Clifford Zirbes, 72 of Holdingford who died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour to services Thursday at the church in Sartell.

Clifford was born June 19, 1949 in Melrose to Ronald & Mary Ann (Bauer) Zirbes. He serves his country in the Unites States Navy from 1970-1972. He married Mary Jane Eggert on January 15, 1972 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Mary Jane passed away in 2002. He married LaDonna Rademacher on August 14, 2004 in Little Falls. He worked as an IT manager for Fingerhut Corp for many years retiring in 2000. Cliff enjoyed working part time at Menard’s after he retired. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, Sartell American Legion, Lifetime member of the Sauk Rapids VFW #6992. Cliff loved golf and enjoyed taking golf trips across the country with his buddies. He was a talented woodworker and craftsman. He enjoyed spending time on his hobby farm, he really enjoyed his retirement in the country. Mostly he loved his family and grandchildren, spending time with them and going to their activities and events kept him busy. He was a great friend to everyone.

He is survived by his wife LaDonna of Holdingford; daughters, Michelle (Jason) Lloyd of Royalton; Kimberly (Keith) Voigt of Kimball; Nicole (Nick) Schendel of Big Lake; step children, Amber (Jay) Pundsack of Milaca; Emily Rademacher (Nick Rosen) of St. Anthony; brother and sister, Leo (Laurie) Zirbes of Dolphin Island, AL; Lori (Steve) Sand of Woodbury; 18 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Mary Jane in 2002, brother Terry Zirbes in 1996 and son in law, James Loch in 2016.