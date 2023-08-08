Clifford “Cliff” V. Hackbarth, 83, Princeton

March 20, 1940 - August 4, 2023

Clifford V. Hackbarth, age 83 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 4, 2023, at his home. Memorial Services for Clifford will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date.

A kind and generous man, Clifford Vernon Hackbarth was born to Otto and Yetive (Vernon) Hackbarth on March 20, 1940, in Hector, MN. He went on to work in roofing from a young age and spent many years as a foreman of Dalsin Roofing. Clifford was dedicated and hard-working in his career and was awarded 45 years as a member of the Local 96 Roofer’s Union. Clifford was married to the love of his life, Ruth Marie Syverson, on October 11, 1958, in Brainerd, and together they raised their family of five children.

Clifford was known for his love of hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. In his younger years he loved building and restoring old cars. He also was musically talented and enjoyed playing the accordion, guitar, or anything else he could play. Although he had a hard time expressing it, Clifford cared deeply for his family as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Jolynne (Rodney) Larson of Zimmerman, Mitch (Wednesday) Hackbarth of Foreston, Brenda Hardbarger of Princeton, and Clifford Alan (Patricia Altermatt) Hackbarth of Milaca; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Ardel Novotny of Hutchinson, Helen Vaughn of Bloomington, and Roxanne Benson of Aimes, IA; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Vernon; grandson, Brandon Hackbarth; brothers, Lewis, Otto, and Herbert; and sisters, Betty, Sadonia, and Irene.