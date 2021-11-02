Clifford A, Mastey, 88, Foley

June 17, 1933 - October 31, 2021

Clifford Alex Mastey, age 88 of Foley, Minnesota, died Sunday October 31, 2021.

Clifford was born June 17, 1933 in Foley, Minnesota to Walter and Elizabeth (Witucki) Mastey. He attended grade school, grade 1-8 in Mayhew Lake Township and Gilman Catholic School before graduating from Sauk Rapids High School, class of 1952. He married Dolores Welk on July 31, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and she preceded him in death on December 31, 1997. He later married Phyllis Frank on August 28, 2004. Clifford farmed all of his life in Mayhew Lake and Gilmanton Townships. He also worked for Gopher Wrecking in St. Cloud; drove truck for A. C. Petters and McGary Construction; worked as a welder for Weyers Pontoon and also worked for Franklin Manufacturing for 18 years. But most of all, Clifford loved to farm. He retired in 1995. He was a member and long time usher of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Immaculate Conception Council 9261.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Frank Mastey and his children: Susan (Val Jr.) Bursch, Rice; George (Taunya), Foley; Jean (Mark) Ebnet, Sauk Rapids; Joan (Tim) Lewandowski, Foley; brother, Richard (Norita Ritten), Foley, sister-in-laws; Carol Mastey, Sartell, Inez Welk, AZ., brother-in-law, Frank Pallansch, St. Cloud, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one on the way as well as step-children; Sherry, Rick, Lorie, Diane, Jodi and 8 step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Joseph, brother, Marvin, sister, Marcella Albers and Marilyn Pallansch, brother-in-law, Gary Welk, Cyril Albers and a sister-in-law, Helen Mastey.