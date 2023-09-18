Clearwater Fall Baseball Update

CLEARWATER 2023 FALL BASEBALL LEAGUE

Sunday September 17th

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 7 CLEARWATER WHITE 6

The CVL crew defeated the White, backed by seven hits, including a double and aided by nine walks. Six runs in the second inning, they batted around, collecting four hits, two walks. They hung on for the big win, their starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Tyler Stang from the Luxemburg Brewers threw four innings in relief. He gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The CVL offense was led by Austin Ruehle, from the Kimball Express, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, scored two runs, was hit by a pitch and he had five stolen bases. Rudy Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Nolan Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers earned walk and he had a stolen base. Grant Wensmann from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann from the St. Wendel Saints went 1- for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Young from the Kimball Express earned two walks and he scored a run. Parker Cox went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Whites starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Kaden Haselius threw seven innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Clearwater White offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Al Smith went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kaden Haselius went 1-for-4. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4, he scored a pair of runs, earned one walk and he had a stolen base. Veteran Troy Deans went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Nick Proshek went 2- for-4 for a RBI.

WEB GEMS 4 CLEARWATER PURPLE 3

The Web Gems defeated the Purple, backed by nine hits, including a double. The Web Gems starting pitcher was crafty veteran righty Craig Meyer, from the Kimball Express. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran righty Drew VanLoy from the Cold Spring Springers, threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Veteran righty Zach Femrite, from the Cold Spring Springers threw three innings to close it out. He issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Web Gems offense was led by David Jonas, from the Cold Spring Rockies, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt from the Kimball Express went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Kyle Budde, from the Richmond Royals went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Prom from the Richmond Royals went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored go ahead run in the top of the 9th. Zach Femrite went 1-for-5 with a single to drive in the go ahead run in the 9th. He was hit by a pitch. Zach Laudenbach from the St. Augusta Gussies went 1-for-4.

The Purple starting pitcher was Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, the righty threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, five singles, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Purple offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sebastian Layer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Colin Skaug went 1- for-4 and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Thiery went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nevin Bloom went 1-for-4, Sam Carper went 1-for-3 and Ty Carper earned a walk.

SCHEDULE SUNDAY SEPT. 24th

WEB GEMS vs. CLEARWATER WHITE (12:00)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE vs. CLEARWATER PURPLE (2:30)