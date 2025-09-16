July 14, 1955 - September 7, 2025

Family will be having private services for John S. Martin, age 70, of Clear Lake who passed away Sunday, September 7, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

John was born on July 14, 1955 to Donald and June (Lawrence) Martin in St. Paul. He proudly served his country in the US Army. John worked as a handyman at Walmart and other various places. He loved to go golfing and fishing. John was beloved by many and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and big heart.

He is survived by his son, Travis Martin of Clear Lake; siblings; Linda Fisher of Little Falls, Bonnie (Scott) Ropp of FL, Christine Leikvoll of Clear Lake, Jim Martin of Blaine, Cheryl (Mike) Mancini of Forrest Lake, and Roxanne Church of Edina; and many nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Danny; brothers-in-law, Dennis Leikvoll and Bill Fisher; and great nephew, Joey Anderson.