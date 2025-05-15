Clark E. Heschke, 87, Waite Park

April 29, 1938 - May 12, 2025

Celebration of Life and time of sharing will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Clark “Corky” E. Heschke who passed away Monday, May 12, 2025 at his home in Waite Park. Howard Weber will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls on Monday, June 2, 2025 at 12:00 p.m.

Corky was born April 29, 1938 in Maynard, Minnesota to William and Martha (Degnar) Heschke. He married Betty Walters on May 14, 1962 in Waite Park. He lived in St. Cloud and Waite Park most of his life. Corky worked as a mechanic for Sears for 35 years before retiring in 2018. He also drove bus for Guardian for 18 years. Corky proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, maintaining his yard, and anything that allowed him to spend time outdoors. Though he was a man of few words, he loved visiting with others, especially his neighbors. Corky was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and later became a loving caregiver for his wife.

Corky is survived by his wife, Betty Heschke of Waite Park; children, Alesia Geifry of Bertha, Danny Heschke, Brian Heschke, Douglas Heschke of Waite Park, and Joey (Grace) Heschke of Buckman; grandchildren, Kelsy, Zach, Keith, Samantha, Cassandra, Kirsten, and William; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Angel, and Aubri.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eldon and Donald; sisters, Wilma Christenson, Alice Christenson, Lois Bednar, and Anna Marie Larsen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.