Clarence L. Beckmann, 84, Sartell

January 29, 1934 – September 16, 2018

Clarence Louis Beckmann, age 84, of Sartell, MN died Sunday, September 16, 2018 at his home.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at The Waters Church, 1227 Pinecone Rd. N., Sartell. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be at 3:00 PM in the Clara City Reformed Cemetery, Clara City, MN.

Clarence was born on January 29, 1934 in Lone Tree Township, MN to Louis and Christina (Van Heuvelen) Beckmann. After graduating from Clara City High School in 1953 he worked for Wachtler Construction Co. Clarence served his country in the United States Army from 1955-1957. Upon returning home he farmed the family land and worked at Variety Supply Company in Clara City. Clarence was married to Esther Koenen on October 14, 1960 at the Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. They moved to St. Cloud in 1965 and he began working at Volkmuth Printing. Clarence worked at Volkmuth Printing in the bindery dept. for 31 years retiring in 1996. He and Esther began wintering in Mesa AZ in 2000 and moved to their home in Sartell in 2004. Clarence enjoyed woodworking, fixing and painting cars, dancing, watching westerns, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Esther of Sartell; daughters, Sheila (Randy) Frank of Sartell, Carla (Dan) Farrell of Sioux Falls, Rhonda (David) Pewowaruk of Rochester, and Brenda (Roger) Hackensmith of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Austin (Morgan) Frank, Nolan Frank, Anne Farrell, Luci Farrell, Ryan (Amanda Kruger) Pewowaruk, Devin Pewowaruk, Taylor Hackensmith, and Addison Hackensmith; sister, Margaret Zimmer of Willmar and Marcella (Melvin) DeGeest of Bloomington; sister-in-law, Alice Beckmann of Clara City; brother-in-law, Floyd Gieseke of Minneapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Lloyd Beckmann; and sister, Martha Ann Gieseke.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Health Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Clarence.