Clarence J. Roden, 82, St. Cloud

May 23, 1939 - August 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. John Cantius Church in St. Cloud for Clarence J. Roden, 82, who passed away on Tuesday, August 3rd at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 6, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud and Saturday morning from 8:30 -9:30 AM at the funeral home.

Clarence Joseph Roden was born on May 23, 1939 in Luxemburg, MN to Martin and Mary (Hoffmann) Roden. He married Mercedes “Sadie” Eich on November 27, 1958 at St. Augustine’s Church. Clarence worked as an usher at the Paramount in his early years and for many years worked two full time jobs one as Quality Control Supervisor at Fingerhut and the other as the maintenance man at DeZURIK. In his later years he was the handyman at Ridgeview Care Center in Sauk Rapids. Clarence always put his family first and was a great role model to his sons teaching them good work ethic and how to love their wives. He put his whole heart and soul into everything he did. He took care of Sadie’s aunts and uncles. He loved fishing off of the dock and going up north to the cabin. Clarence had a special love for Sadie, his three boys, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was always there to watch the sporting events of his sons, grandkids and great grandkids. Everything he did was for Sadie and his boys. He would do anything and everything for anybody, he was just that type of man.

Clarence is survived by his wife Mercedes “Sadie”, sons; Mike (Cindy) Roden of Saint Cloud, Jeff (Tina) Roden of Sauk Rapids and Tim (Jeanette) Roden of Saint Augusta; sister Dorothy Springer of Sauk Rapids; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wally, Henry, John, Eileen Schreifels, Delores Bialka and Mary Gross.