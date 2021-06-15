Clarence H. Fischer, 83, St. Cloud

January 28, 1935 - June 13, 2021

Memorial service will be at 7:00 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Clarence H. Fischer, 86, who passed away Sunday, June 13th. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. A gathering of friends and family will be from 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Clarence was born on January 28, 1935 to Herman and Margaret (Pohlmann) Fischer in New Munich. He worked as a pipe fitter for the VA Medical Center for 43 years and 17 of those years he also worked for J. D. Donavan Contracting. Clarence was a veteran of the US Army and a National Guardsman for 20 years. He was a member of Waite Park American Legion #4847, Saint Cloud Eagles Post #622 and Waite Park Moose Lodge #1400.

Clarence is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great grandchild and siblings; Harold Fischer of St. Joseph, Dee Koetter of Cold Spring, Mary (Jerry) Schill of Waite Park, Linda (Leon) Flint of Roscoe and Duane (Debbie) Fischer of Kimball.

He was preceded in death by parents, brother Victor and infant son.