Clarence “CJ” J. Loehrer, Jr., St. Cloud

March 11, 1950 – January 15, 2022

Clarence “CJ” James Loehrer, Jr., age 71, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial with full military honors will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. The family requests that all in attendance wear masks.

CJ was born on March 11, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to Clarence and Laila (Brown) Loehrer. CJ graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1968. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971. After being discharged, CJ worked in a variety of fields demonstrating a wide range of skills, including but not limited to taxi cab driver, plant worker, gumball machine operator, and school bus driver.

CJ was a lover of the outdoors and didn’t waste an opportunity to spend a day at the lake fishing or out hunting squirrels. He deeply enjoyed music, his favorite bands were Pink Floyd and Dire Straits. CJ himself played guitar and the harmonica. He loved breakfast foods and cheese sauce. CJ would take on anyone, any time in a game of chess or cribbage.

Survivors include his daughters, Shelly Decker, Christina Pecholt, Heather Loehrer, and Crystal (Ryan) Ergen; grandchildren, Dustin (Mana), Ryan, Brianna, Wyatt, Caitlyn and Mack; and great grandchildren, Avalon, Raven and Kyzer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jerry Loehrer.