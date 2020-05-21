Clara Guggenberger, 93, Cold Spring

May 26, 1929 - May 18, 2020

A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 for Clara Guggenberger, age 93, who died May 18th.

Clara was born in St. Joseph, MN to John and Agnes (Himsl) Zimmer. She married Vince Guggenberger on May 24, 1955.

Clara had many hobbies she enjoyed, which included gardening, baking, needle work, and playing cards. One of her greatest passions, aside from her family, was the joy she got from designing and assembling beautiful quilts. After she and Vince retired, she became one of his fishing and hunting partners, and took great delight when she out-fished and hunted him. They enjoyed traveling to Alaska and various National Parks out west. She was a great friend and neighbor, always willing to lend a helping hand. Clara was an active volunteer in the Cold Spring community. She was an active member of St. Boniface Parish, Christian Women, American Legion Auxiliary (50 yrs.), and St. Julian Mission Group. Her long-term volunteer efforts included over 40 years as a volunteer with the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, many as chairperson, and more than 25 years planting flower gardens at Chapel Hill. In everything that she did, Clara strived to add value to her family, friends, and community. She was a great source of wisdom and comfort for those around her, always offering a listening ear, uplifting insights, and a new perspective.

Clara is survived by her daughter, Jeanne (Phil) Hill; grandchildren Doug Hill, Emma Hill, Dan (Rebecca) Peterson and Jes Peterson (Kodie Kelash); great-grandchildren Izabel Hill-White, Taylor Sowada, and Whitley, Rylan, Bailey, Jaelynn and Kaiya Peterson; brother, Joseph Zimmer; son-in-law, Jeff Peterson and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vince; daughter, Mary Peterson; brothers and sisters, John Zimmer, Rose Gohman, Albert (Berts) Zimmer, Sabina Zimmer, Werner Zimmer, Agnes Knie, Marie Zimmer, Anton Berger, and Mary Mertes.