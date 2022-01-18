Cindy Ann Weeres, 66, Cold Spring

September 21, 1955 - January 15, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Cindy Ann Weeres, age 66, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Cindy was born on September 21, 1955, in Glenwood, MN to Marcus and Elizabeth (Siegmund) Maselter. She married Gerald Weeres on April 29, 1983, in St. Cloud, MN. She worked at Anderson Trucking as an accountant, the Laundromat in Cold Spring and Casey’s in Richmond. Cindy was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish.

Cindy successfully lived with MS for over 30 plus years. She loved everyone and hosting parties; you would often Cindy right in the center of things having a good time and ensuring everyone was also having fun. She loved spending time with her grandkids, and always made sure she had a goodie bag for them on their birthdays and special occasions.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald; children, Travis (Cally) Weeres, Sara (Brett) Brogaard, LeRoy (Kelly) Weeres, Kayla (Mark) Sand; siblings, Jessica Simon, Scott (Kathy) Maselter, Timothy (Mona) Maselter; grandchildren, Logan, Dominic, Emily, Pierson, Aydin, Sophia, and Henley

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Todd; in-laws, Sandy Maselter, Richard Simon and Richard Schreifels.