August 1, 1942 - October 27, 2025

Chuck was born in La Crosse, Wisc. to Roland Rodell and Katherine Rodell (nee Byers). Chuck graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse with honors and graduated from University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, where he received his B.S. in Mathematics. He met the love of his life, Suzanne Rye, while they were both undergraduate students at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. He entered into graduate school at the University of Minnesota where he received his Doctorate in Biology, specializing in genetics. His advisor and mentor, David Merrell at the University of Minnesota, influenced his passion for research in genetics and higher education. Chuck’s post-doctorate research included moving his family from Minnesota to South Dakota and Colorado, and eventually Tennessee. He taught at Vanderbilt University prior to moving back to Minnesota where he was a professor of genetics at the College of St. Benedict’s and St. John’s University for 32 years.

Chuck cherished family and said that being a parent and grandparent were among his greatest joys in life. Always quick to include humor in his daily interactions, which won him over with children, friends, and students. He found delight in traveling and led several study abroad programs with his students to New Zealand, Greece, Italy, Ireland, and England. His enthusiasm for the world around him and learning was infectious. His interests extended far beyond his area of study, and included sports (especially baseball), camping, bird watching, volunteerism, poetry, music, and film; all of which he shared with family and friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Katherine Rodell; his sister, Jean Rodell; and his daughter-in-law Michelle Rodell (nee Milbery). Survivors include spouse of 58 years, Suzanne (nee Rye), of St. Cloud, Minn.; a son, Nathan, of Arvada, Colo.; a daughter, Anna (Chris Berry), of Maplewood, Minn.; two grandchildren, Emily Rodell and August Berry; and brother, Roland Rodell (Deborah), of Janesville, Wisc.

Chuck reveled in human connection and is remembered for his kindness. In honor of Chuck and his enthusiasm as an educator, the Rodell family has established a scholarship fund for students pursuing an education in science at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University. If you feel moved to contribute to the scholarship fund, contributions can be sent to St. John’s University Institutional Advancement Office, PO Box 7222, Collegeville, MN 56321.

A celebration of life will be held at St. John’s University on Dec. 6, 2025 from 3 – 5 pm at the Quad in room 264. A social hour will follow at The House in St. Joseph.