January 10, 1950 – August 8, 2025

Charles (Chuck) Lawrence Nelson, age 75, of Wheaton, MN lost his battle with alcohol addiction on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the St. Cloud hospital.

A private funeral service will be held at Horseshoe Lake at a later date.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Diane, his daughter, Tracy (Andrew) Welker of North Branch, his son, Justin (Tammera) Nelson of St. Peter, his step-daughter Amanda (Matt) Decker of St. Cloud, his step-son, Michael Fennell of Waite Park, his step-son, Jeremiah (Laura) Fennell of Marshall, his grandchildren, Evelice, Jason, and Lily Mock, Noah and Wyatt Decker, Anna, Abigail, Rebekah, and Elizabeth Welker, Mika Fennell, Tatem, Emilia Mae, and Loyal Fennell, his brothers, Donald (Frances) Nelson, Dennis (Paulette) Nelson, Kurt (Mary) Nelson, his sister, Marcine Anderson, and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Nelson, mother, Harriet (Anderson) Nelson, and his brother, Bruce Nelson.

Chuck was born January 10th, 1950, in Virginia, MN to James and Harriet Nelson. He was baptized in the Lutheran Church there. Later, the family moved to Sleepy Eye where they attended Trinity Lutheran Church.

Chuck graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1968. From there he went to MSU to start college. Before finishing, he joined the army and was posted in Italy.

After coming home, he married Susan, finished college, taught in Herman, MN and then moved to California to work for Hughes Aircraft on government contracts. Then he worked as an engineer in New York where Tracy was born and Washington where Justin was born before coming back to Minnesota. In 1991, he and Susan divorced.

In 1993, he married Diane, and they, along with Amanda, Mike, and Jeremiah, moved to Wheaton where he taught High School math and science before retiring to pretend to be a farmer.

He loved camping, hunting, fishing, and especially loved teaching his kids and grandkids all these things. Being Papa was his greatest joy in life. He also loved being in his garden and cooking. Chuck had an unmatched love for dachshunds, proven by Wuff 1, 2, and 3.

Chuck had a story for EVERYTHING- like jumping the train to go swimming. He was an epic bullshitter and too damn smart for his own good. He loved to read. He loved to play cards and video games with his family. He also enjoyed going to the casino.

He will be deeply missed by all his friends and family, but the good memories will live on knowing he is at peace.

Flower and memorials can be sent to 39645 Fallbrook Avenue, North Branch, MN 55056. You may also send a donation to the Minnesota Democratic Farm and Labor Party in his honor.